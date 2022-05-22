How to complete Guards Down Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Guards Down Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to defeat 8 guards during the jailbreak on the Master Codebreak-Out level in Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. To be clear, the “jailbreak” referred to here is not the same as the Prison Break Challenge, which you can easily complete immediately after completing the Isn’t Ironic Challenge. Instead, it refers to the section of the level after you destroy the generator in the guard room, which triggers a prison-wide jailbreak.

So, once you’ve gained access to the guard room (undetected or otherwise), use the trampoline to get onto the catwalk above, then pull the switch to remove the protective guard from the power generator. Drop down again and smash the generator. This will not only open the locker with your confiscated equipment inside it, it’ll also open every cell door in the entire prison, and so every inmate in the whole jail will make a run for it at once. The jailbreak has now started, and there’ll be guards everywhere, trying to contain it.

Press the button to leave the guard room, but don’t go straight into the sewers. Instead, run around the corridor fighting guards. Defeat eight of them during this phase of the level to complete the Guards Down Challenge. And remember, both Finn and Rose have got blasters again now, so use them!