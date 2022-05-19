How to complete Hazardous Work Environment Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Hazardous Work Environment Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to defeat enemies using hazards in the hangar bay during the First Order of Business level in Episode VII – The Force Awakens. You can complete this Challenge whichever way you enter the hangar bay. It works whether you take the overground route, or if you take the underground tunnel in order to complete the Sneaking Mission Challenge.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are various ways to get into the hangar without using the underground tunnel. From the start of the level, go straight ahead and through the large door at the end of the corridor. In this room, you can either trigger the disco and complete the Party Time! Challenge (if the alarm hasn’t been raised), and get the pass card dropped by the disco dancing Imperial officer. Otherwise you can go into the room on the left, defeat the Imperial officer in here, and disguise a Hero character as an officer to gain access to the hangar. Finally, you can simply get the hangar door pass card by defeating the Imperial officer and taking his pass card.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

On the north side of the hangar, there’s an AT-ST, and three TIE fighters stacked one on top of the other. To the right of the AT-ST, and to the left of the TIE fighters, there are two small red and white targets. Shooting either one of these will open up the hatch in the floor next to it, and enemies will either fall through the hatch, or else get sucked out through it. You’ll probably only need to shoot one of the targets to complete the Hazardous Work Environment Challenge, but you might as well shoot both of them, as it’s an easy way to defeat some enemies during the battle in the hangar.