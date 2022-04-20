How to complete Hello, What Have We Here? Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Hello, What Have We Here? Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to discover and loot an Empire Weapon Cache as a disguised Rebel during the Hibernation Station level in Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. You can complete this Challenge as any Rebel character that can wear a Stormtrooper uniform. Of the four characters you get on this level in Story mode, the one that can do it is Leia (Episode V).

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll encounter plenty of Stormtroopers on this level and some of them, when defeated, will drop the legs, body, and head that you need in order to complete your disguise. Then, starting at the location where you build a distraction for the Stormtroopers and complete the You Want to Make That Move? Challenge, head north, then turn right. Go around the curved corridor and you’ll see an Empire officer giving some orders to two Stormtrooper guards.

Related: How to get the Datacard in Cloud City in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Go past those guards as your disguised character and, at the laser barriers, switch to a Scoundrel character (Chewbacca if you’re in Story mode). Aim and look at the purple box on the left-hand wall beyond the barrier to trigger the Scoundrel ability and remove the barrier. Switch back to your disguised rebel and go through the barrier, then turn left and open the Weapon Cache at the top of the stairs. Take whichever of the two weapons you want, and the Hello, What Have We Here Challenge will complete.