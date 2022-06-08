How to complete I Can Dig It! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the I Can Dig It! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to punch your way through the Crystal Caves during the Ground A-salt level in Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. This level sees Finn (Crait), BB-8, and Poe Dameron (Black Resistance Jacket) assisting the defense of the Crait Outpost while outside Luke Skywalker (Old – Crait) is locked in a fierce lightsaber duel with the evil and very muscular Kylo Ren.

How to punch your way through the Crystal Caves

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll start the level as Luke Skywalker, but for this Challenge you should immediately switch to Finn. Follow the tunnel and turn left at the fork. When you reach a chamber with some mining equipment in it, smash the two large flashing crates and build a Boxing Glove Drill from the debris. To do this, hold right on the stick as you build. It’s important to build the right kind of drill here, as you can’t complete this Challenge with the Mining Drill. The clue is in the description of the Challenge — you have to punch your way through. And what do boxing gloves do? They punch.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’ve built the Boxing Glove Drill, grab it and move it so that it fits into the circular socket on the large mining machine nearby. To the right there’s a set of shelves with nine compartments, and a set of nine red buttons, some of which are lit. The buttons correspond to the shelves, and you want to press the one that releases the gonk droid (battery on legs), so step on the centre-right button (if you’re facing the wall). Ride the gonk droid the short distance to the mining machine’s power socket and power the mining machine up. Push the stick forward and the mining machine will automatically steer towards three crystal walls. You’ll have to press the action button to smash through the walls. Smashing through the first one will complete the I Can Dig It! Challenge.