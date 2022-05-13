How to complete I Will Not Fight You, Father Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the I Will Not Fight You, Father Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to make your way past Vader without being detected during the Fulfil Your Destiny level in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. There’s no sneaking past Darth Vader at the beginning of the level — you have to fight him — but after you get his health down to nothing for the first time, you’ll escape onto a platform that then collapses. This is where the I Will Not Fight You, Father Challenge begins. Darth Vader will come looking for you in the darkness beneath the floor.

The black and yellow striped areas on the floor are Darth Vader’s vision cone. You have to avoid these areas to remain undetected. If you step into one of those areas, Darth Vader will see you, and you’ll fail the I Will Not Fight You, Father Challenge. You’ll probably also notice some on-screen prompts telling you that you can move from pillar to pillar by tapping the jump button, but this system actually makes it more complicated and difficult to complete the Challenge. All you really have to do is go to the right as soon as this section starts, then run straight ahead along the wall.

The I Will Not Fight, You Challenge is a bit confusing because, whether you complete it successfully or not, Darth Vader will see you, and you’ll have to fight him again. The difference is that if you remain undetected long enough, he’ll say, “There you are!” but if you don’t, he’ll say, “I have you now!” But if you follow the simple strategy described above, he should definitely say, “There you are!” and you’ll know you’ve completed the I Will Not Fight You, Father Challenge because you’ll see the star icon pop up.