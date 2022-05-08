How to complete In-Fighting Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the In-Fighting Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to make the Scouts fight amongst themselves with Jedi Mind Tricks during the Endor the Line level in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. This Challenge can be completed early in the level, immediately after (or even before) completing the No Safe Place Challenge.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Switch to Luke Skywalker (Endor) — or another Jedi or Dark Side character, if you’re playing in Free Play — and drop into the clearing in front of you at the start of the level. Don’t defeat all of the Scout troopers (at least, not yet). Instead, face them and look for the Force “vapors” around them, which indicate that Jedi Mind Tricks can be used on them. If you also see a Triangle/Y/X above their head, then you’re too close to perform a Jedi Mind Trick, so back off a little.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The hardest part of this Challenge is remembering how to do Jedi Mind Tricks at all. When you have a susceptible Scout trooper in front of you, press and hold Triangle/Y/X to bring up the Jedi Mind Trick menu. To complete the In-Fighting Challenge, select the Panic Mind Trick, and the Scout trooper will start shooting at their allies. As soon as they do this, the Challenge should complete.