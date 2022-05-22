How to complete Isn’t It Ironic Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Isn’t It Ironic Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you have to lock a guard in a cell during the Master Codebreak-Out level in Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. The level takes place in the Canto Bight prison on Cantonica after Finn and Rose Tico are slung in jail for committing a shuttle parking violation. Fortunately, Finn and Rose’s mysterious cellmate unlocks the cell door, and your job, when the level starts, is to get them all the way out of the prison.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From the start of the level, turn left and follow the corridor around until you’re outside the cell in the southeast of the inner prison block. You should see various pieces of exercise equipment inside. Pull the lever to open the cell, then go inside and smash all the exercise equipment. Build a crude animatronic model of Finn and Rose from the debris, and pull the lever to activate it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll now see a short cutscene in which the prison guards are fooled into thinking the model is actually Finn and Rose taunting them from the other side of the window. Two of them get up to investigate, so this is your chance to lock them in the cell. Leave the cell, and hide near the door lever to avoid the guards’ line of sight. When they enter the cell, pull the lever to lock them in and complete the Isn’t It Ironic Challenge. The guards have left the door to the guard room open, so you can now easily complete the Prison Break Challenge simply by walking through the open door.