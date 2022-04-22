How to complete Lawless Sky in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Lawless Sky is the third Milestone in the second Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you need to visit a pirate-controlled system, but it’s tough to find one if you’ve never had to look for one before. This guide explains how to find a pirate-controlled system so that you can complete this Milestone.

How to find a pirate-controlled system

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can’t find pirate-controlled systems without visiting them unless you have the Conflict Scanner. This upgrade for your ship allows you to open the galaxy map and see the conflict level in every system around you. Pirate-controlled is one of the variants, so they’re easy to find. For No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted, there’s one conveniently placed pirate-controlled system for you to use.

This system is called Umanta. It’s a red star system near Zudnoyer X, the system that holds the second Rendezvous Point for this Expedition. Once you’ve installed the Conflict Scanner, you can find it easily, but you don’t need that upgrade to visit it. As long as you have the correct warp drive, you can warp to Umanta and complete Lawless Sky.

Pirate-controlled systems are where you can find solar ships, pick up goods to smuggle, and get up to all sorts of mischief. When you’ve completed Lawless Sky, make sure you claim the Emergency Warp Unit Plans, 4 Microprocessors, and 5 Repair Kits from the Expedition menu.