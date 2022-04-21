How to complete Leagues Under the Sea in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Leagues Under the Sea is the fourth Milestone in the third Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you need to reach the ocean depths and swim for a decent amount of time on any planet in any system. However, it’s tough to do this without drowning, which is why we’ve put together this guide.

How to reach the ocean depths

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete Leagues Under the Sea, you need to swim for a total of 80 Units in the depths of the ocean on an alien world. The thing is, the game doesn’t explain at what depth you need to be swimming. When we were taking on this Milestone, we found that we needed to swim pretty deep, almost to the bottom of the ocean, before our movement was registered and recorded.

To complete this Milestone without drowning too many times, look for the white bulbs that grow in most oceans. You can use these to refill your oxygen so that you don’t use too much of your Life Support System. You can also use your Jetpack to move faster underwater, but this will drain your Life Support System, so carefully consider your depth before doing this. Finally, we found a ruin at the bottom of an ocean that allowed us to rest and restore our air between outings in the ocean. If you can find one, use it as a base from which you head out when tackling this Milestone.

The Milestone will be completed when you’ve traveled for 80 Units in total and should pop up automatically. When it does, make sure you claim the Diving Kit and Increased Standing with the Explorers Guild from the Expedition menu.