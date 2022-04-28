How to complete Matters in Red in Rogue Legacy 2

Each boss in Rogue Legacy 2 brings its own challenge. Many times, these can feel overwhelming when you first come across them. However, each boss also has a hidden Insight quest associated with them that gives you a +15% damage boost against them. For Estuary Naamah, the boss of the Kerguelen Plateau region, that quest is called Matters in Red. It’s one of the trickier Insights to find, but as soon as you unlock the double jump, you can pick it up. You don’t even need to pick up the quest by reading memories, though you should read them if you’re interested in the lore, it’ll be there whether the quest is in your log or not. Let’s take a look at how to finish Matters in Red.

Matters in Red’s hidden area is found in the very first room of the Kerguelen Plateau. In the screenshot used at the top of this post, you can see exactly where you need to start your journey. It’s just to the right of the entrance’s teleporter, at the peak of the small hill in the room. From here, you want to double jump up to a ledge, which you can see in the screenshot below.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This is where things get a bit weird. From the ledge, you want to jump up and to the right again. This will put on a ledge that is technically out of bounds. You won’t be able to see your character or any marker telling you you’re in the right place. So, you want to walk right a bit further and then press the interact button (“R” on the keyboard, “RB” on Xbox). This will let you read a new memory and unlock the boost.