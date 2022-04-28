How to complete Missing Bodies in Rogue Legacy 2

The bosses in Rogue Legacy 2 can be pretty tough, especially when you’re facing the first few and don’t have too many persistent upgrades. Fortunately, there’s a relatively easy way to get a +15% damage boost against whichever boss you’re going against. For The Void Beasts in the Axis Mundi region, that boost comes through the Missing Bodies Insight. You’ll get this quest after seeing enough memories in the region, but you don’t actually need to read them to complete the quest. Let’s take a look at how you can unlock that 15% boost quickly.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

About halfway through Axis Mundi, you’ll come across The Void Beasts’ boss door. Until you beat them, you won’t be able to move on toward the Kerguelen Plateau. To get the boost and finish Missing Bodies, you need to head to the room before the boss door.

Here, you’ll see a set of two waterwheels just before the exit to the boss door room. There’s nothing telling you to do this in the environment, but you need to shoot a spell at the bottom of the top waterwheel. This opens up a secret passage. Jump up into the wall and then head left until you can anymore. Jump up another level and then go right until you see a marker that tells you you can interact with something. You can see the exact location in the screenshot below.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From here, it’s just a manner of going into the door, cutting down the black root that is impeding your path, and interacting with the memory at the end of the room. With that in hand, you’ll get that +15% damage boost, making your battle against The Void Beasts just a bit easier.