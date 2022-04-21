How To Complete Mission 2: The Lee Computers In Teardown

The second mission in Teardown is to steal 3 computers at the factory site. You need to do this as quietly as possible, but fire alarms will blow your cover if you create a large fire for any reason. You also need to be checking your map with Tab key to confirm your location.

This is not a timed mission, but you want to make sure you can grab the computers without much trouble. If you are struggling to steal the computers without blowing your cover, here is a method to do it.

Step 1: Take the Harbor Office computer first

Head past the gate and turn right to find the Harbor Office. You can use your Sledgehammer to tear down the wall and take the computer inside. Despite the noise, it is not loud enough to trigger any security alarms, and there is no risk of a fire.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Step 2: Take the Office computer

From the Harbor Office, turn left, and you should see a normal office building (the Office on the map). Run around the right side, and you will see a stack of wooden crates that you can climb/jump up.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Climb up the crates, and you should be near a window. You can’t jump to a ledge right now, but you can make your own by using the Sledgehammer and hitting the wall next to the window. Using the same principle as the “steps” in the previous mission, this creates a “ledge” that you can jump to, even though it looks too narrow to hold your weight.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can then break the window and jump through, landing around the wooden stairs. Climb up the stairs and open the door opposite the green plant to find the second computer.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Step 3: Take the Factory computer

Leave the Office by jumping through the broken window or making another entrance to jump out of.

The Factory is the furthest of the three targets. From the wooden boxes you used to get into the Office, head straight and then turn right, down a narrow gap between buildings. At the end of the gap, turn left, and you should see two flammable tanks. Turn left again, and you should see boxes in the distance near a window.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Break the window and climb inside. Look to your left, and you should see the office above you. There is a conveyor belt system that you can jump on, but it doesn’t provide enough height to reach the office.

Fortunately, there are objects nearby that you can stack to reach the office. There are garbage dumpsters under the office you can grab and some crates to the right of the garbage dumpsters that are just as sturdy. There is a ladder nearby, but ironically it is hard to position, and if it topples, it won’t be useful.

Create a two-block high structure and position it near the office window. Jump onto the conveyor belt, then jump on top of the two-block structure, and you should be high enough to reach the window. Jump to the window and use your Sledgehammer to break it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you are lucky, you will automatically enter the office, but if you fall, you can still reach the now-open window with the same path. Either way, you can now enter the office and grab the final computer.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Alternatively, you can try and break through the office from the bottom (since the floor is made of wood), but you will need to make a shorter stack and position the objects to allow you to climb them. You might also have to make a larger hole to go through, but the result is the same.

With all three computers, it is time to leave. You can go back the way you came and leave through the gate to reach the escape vehicle and leave.

Now that you have a path to grabbing all three computers, you can experiment with different ideas with a plan to fall back on, or you can follow the steps to finish the level if you were struggling before.