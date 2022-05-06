Musical Memory is one of the first three games Mommy Long Legs will have you play during Poppy Playtime Chapter 2. Having captured Poppy and your red Grabpack hand, you’ll need to play these games to make it through to the end. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete Musical Memory in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2.

How to complete Musical Memory

You’ll reach Musical Memory shortly after obtaining your green GrabPack hand, allowing you to transfer electricity to certain outlets for a short amount of time. When you enter the room to play Musical Memory, you’ll receive a brief explanation of how the game works. You’ll need to match the colors displayed on the screen and hit them in the correct pattern. When you complete a sequence correctly, the toy above you, Bunzo, will rise back up and further away from you. If you get the sequence wrong, Bunzo will go down further and faster. If Bunzo reaches you, the test is over, and you lose.

The game follows a strict pattern. As the test continues, you’ll need to react faster to hit all colors, making sure you stay in the correct order. The game is broken up into multiple rounds to play, each subsequent pattern requiring you to go faster.

The sequences will be different from other players, so do not expect the same colors to work for everyone or be in the same place. A fifth button will appear during the second round, and you’ll need to press that one to finish the set.

For the third round, two more buttons will appear to make it a total of seven buttons you’ll have to potentially press. We recommend writing these down to make this task easier to approach. The fourth round adds letters and the term “pi” to the mix, making it even more confusing to complete.

The fifth round introduces another layer of difficulty, adding buttons above you that you’ll have to hit while completing the sequence. However, you’ll need to hit the rotating button with the triangle and exclamation point at the center to disrupt the machine and break it.