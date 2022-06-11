How to complete New Orders Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the New Orders Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to peacefully clear the main courtyard of Stormtroopers without raising the alarm during the C-3P-Oh no! level in Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. This level sees Poe Dameron, Rey, and C-3PO sneaking through the streets of Kijimi City in search of a droidsmith who can extract some vitally important Sith text from C-3PO’s memory. The city is crawling with First Order Stormtroopers (not to mention street thugs), so the trio have their work cut out negotiating the streets without getting caught (or worse!).

This Challenge is easier in Free Play, because you can just switch to a Villain character, but you can also complete it in Story mode if you disguise Finn as a Villain by stealing the helmet, shirt, and pants of defeated Stormtoopers’ uniforms.

How to peacefully clear the main courtyard without raising the alarm

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You won’t reach the main courtyard until the second half of the level, after you meet Zorii Bliss. She’ll try to open the gate to the main courtyard using an energy cell, but it’ll malfunction, so it’ll be up to you to switch to Rey and open the gate using the Force. Once you’re through that gate, you need to be very careful.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Immediately turn right and walk along the east wall of the courtyard, making sure you don’t step into the black and yellow striped vision cones of any of the Stormtroopers or searchlights. At the north wall, there’s a trooper with a grey helmet using a console. Perform a sneak attack on that trooper, then use a Villain character to operate the console. If you’re playing on Story mode and Finn’s villain disguise is not yet complete, then you’ll have to sneak attack a few of the Stormtroopers patrolling the courtyard in order to get their clothes.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you activate the console, all the Stormtroopers in the main courtyard will be issued with new orders, and will gradually leave the main courtyard, and that will complete the Challenge, assuming you weren’t detected along the way.