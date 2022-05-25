How to complete Operation Midas in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted is here, and it wastes no time in wrapping Guardians up in the game’s latest tale of horror and valor. The season brings back the Cabal’s planet-eating Leviathan ship with a hellish makeover, turning the location of several raids and the Menagerie into a zone full of Nightmares to fight and secrets to uncover.

Guardians’ first peek at the Derelict Leviathan comes in the Operation: Midas mission, which kicks off the seasonal story and gives players a chance to discover the Cabal ship’s newfound terrors. Seasoned fans may remember the Leviathan’s gleaming halls and luxurious aesthetic, but things have taken a dark turn since the last time we visited.

Characters will automatically load into the Operation Midas mission upon booting into Destiny 2 for the first time during the Season of the Haunted. In case players have to complete it at another time, the node to access the mission is available in the bottom left corner of the Moon map, above the Derelict Leviathan header.

Playing through the mission unlocks the Bound in Sorrow seasonal quest and also unlocks a quest that culminates in the Sever – Sorrow mission. You’ll also be able to explore the Leviathan freely after finishing the mission, a must for completing the objectives on both quests. Happy hunting, Guardian.