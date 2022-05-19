How to complete Party Time! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Party Time! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to trigger the disco during the First Order of Business level in Episode VII – The Force Awakens. Although you can always trigger the disco ball however you play this level, the Challenge will only complete if the nearby guards start dancing, and they won’t do that if the alarm has been raised. For this reason, you should attempt this Challenge on Story mode. If you play the level on Free Play, your out-of-place starting characters will probably trigger the alarm almost as soon as the level starts.

You’ll start the level at the intersection of three corridors. To the left, there’s a Minikit, and a picture you’ll need to destroy in order to get another Minikit. And the corridor to the right leads to the underground tunnel that you’ll need to use in order to complete the Sneaking Mission Challenge. For the Party Time! Challenge though, you should go straight ahead. You’ll need to enter the room on the left if you’re looking for Minikits. Otherwise, you can just head straight on through the large door at the end of the corridor.

When you go through this door, you’ll get a brief cutscene in which an Imperial officer instructs you to take the prisoner to the detention center, and then Finn (FN-2187) and Poe Dameron (Jacket) discuss how they’re going to get Poe past the guards. Poe notices an officer alone, and suggests using his uniform as a disguise, which is one way to fool the guards into letting you through. But there is another way: the disco!

Instead of following that officer, go to the pile of junk in the southeast corner of the room, and smash it all up. Once you’ve smashed everything, you can use the debris to build a console on the wall nearby. Use Poe Dameron to activate this console and a huge disco ball will emerge from the ceiling. Not only will this complete the Party Time! Challenge, it will also distract the guards, including an officer, who will leave his pass card unattended.