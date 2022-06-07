How to complete Phasma-Tastic! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Phasma-Tastic! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to inflict damage on Captain Phasma in 9 unique ways during the Chrome Dome Down level in Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. This is probably the most complicated and difficult Challenge in the whole game, but it’s not so tough when you know what you’re doing.

Related: How to get all Minikits in Starkiller Queen in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

All unique ways to inflict damage on Captain Phasma

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Drop a TIE Interceptor on top of her, which will also complete the Heads Up, Chrome Dome! Challenge.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Smash the flashing supply crate, and the two crates with nets on top of them, then use the debris to build a net launcher. Ride the launcher, then use it to shoot a net onto Captain Phasma.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ride the large black ball to the left of Captain Phasma’s platform, and move it to the red circle in front of her platform. It will be catapulted out of the circle and will hit Captain Phasma.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Use the console next to the TIE Fighter by the west wall of the flight deck. This will activate the TIE Fighter and launch it into Captain Phasma.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

During the second phase of the battle, use a grenade to destroy the metal plates on the front of Phasma’s platform, then shoot the Stormtrooper on the turret in front of her platform. Ride the turret, and use it to shoot the red point on the platform (that was covered by the plates). This will make the platform drop away, then reappear.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Use the same turret to shoot directly at Captain Phasma. Make sure you destroy her forcefield and hit her so that she falls on her back.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When Captain Phasma moves to the platform next to the large rocket booster, climb the ladder on the south side of the rocket’s platform, and pull the lever to suck Captain Phasma into the rocker booster.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Pick up an energy cell from the panel on the east wall, then put it in the AT-ST conveyor machine next to the panel. This will activate the AT-ST conveyor. Wait for one of the AT-STs to be directly above Captain Phasma, then shoot its green target to drop it on her.

Screenshot by DoubleXP