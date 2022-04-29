How to complete Rancor-cussion Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Rancor-cussion Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to pick up and throw 5 objects at the Rancor using the Force during the A Plan to Save Han level in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. This Challenge is very similar to the Force Feedback Challenge in the Revelations! level of Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, only the Rancor is a much bigger target than Darth Vader, and you have to hit it five times instead of three.

The battle against the Rancor happens at the end of the A Plan to Save Han level, after you have found and thawed Han Solo while playing as Leia and Chewbacca (ideally without causing trouble, so that you also completed the Don’t Blow Our Cover Challenge too). You’ll be introduced to the Rancor when playing as Luke Skywalker (Episode VI), very soon after meeting Jabba the Hutt.

Whenever you see red and black stripes on the ground, jump out of the way. The rest of the time, use the Force to pick up the rocks and bones lying around the Rancor’s pit and throw them at it. There’s a limited number of objects, and the Rancor has a habit of destroying them, so don’t waste any time hitting it with your bone melee weapon. Just use the Force, Luke! Hit the Rancor with five rocks and/or bones, and you’ll complete the Rancor-cussion Challenge.