How to complete Rathtar Ruse Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Rathtar Ruse Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to defeat the second blocking Rathtar instead of bypassing it during the Reap What You Solo level in Episode VII – The Force Awakens. You complete this Challenge, as you might expect, pretty soon after you deal with the first blocking rathtar.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can’t bypass the second rathtar. Instead, you have to defeat it using an anti-rathtar crate, which is on a lift and locked behind a forcefield. By switching back and forth between Rey, Finn, and Han Solo, you can move the anti-rathtar crate, first down to Rey and Finn, then back up to Han Solo, who can then activate it and defeat the rathtar.

After you defeat the first blocking rathtar, switch to Rey, get on the lift, and press the button to go up. Go along the corridor and follow the rathtar which flies past. When the rathtar bursts out of the floor, don’t build anything from the debris, and don’t try to wall run past the rathtar. Instead, switch to your Breaker Blaster, and shoot the ceiling above the rathtar. The ceiling will collapse onto the rathtar, defeating it, and completing the Rathtar Ruse Challenge.