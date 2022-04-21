How to complete Red Skies in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Red Skies is the fourth Milestone in the first Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you need to visit a system with a red star, but getting there is long and arduous. This guide explains how to complete Red Skies, so you don’t lose your mind.

How to visit a red star

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll need to complete the Liberation Milestone before you can even attempt to complete Red Skies. At this point, you should have a freighter under your control, and it’ll have a damaged Amplified Warp Shielding unit. You must repair this to get to a system with a red star. This requires 1 Warp Hypercore, 1 Quantum Computer, and 125 Cadmium.

You’ll get the Cadmium as a reward from the Expedition menu for other Milestones in the first Phase. However, you’ll need to learn the crafting blueprint for a Warp Hypercore and Quantum Computer from the Anomaly. Summon the Anomaly and buy the blueprints from the computer in its center. You’ll need to spend 1000 Nanites to unlock everything you need, so start refining materials that turn into Nanite Clusters if you want to get these quickly. We managed to get all the Nanites we needed by refining Hadal Cores on an ocean world.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you’ve got all the materials you need, repair the unit and power your freighter with a Warp Hypercore. Then, pick a red star system and warp to it. The Milestone will be completed when you arrive. Don’t forget to claim 500 Nanites, 2 Storage Augmentations, and a Banned Hyperdrive Upgrade from the Expedition menu.