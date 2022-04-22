How to complete Rendezvous 2 in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Rendezvous 2 is the first Milestone in the second Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. You need to find and visit the second Rendezvous Point in this Expedition to complete it. However, it’s not quite as straightforward as you may think. This guide explains finding the second Rendezvous Point, so you don’t get lost looking for it.

How to look for Rendezvous Points

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can’t find a Rendezvous Point unless you have the Milestone highlighted in the Expedition menu. Once you have highlighted it, you’ll see the Rendezvous Point on the galaxy map. Follow that icon until you’re in the same system, at which point you can fly to the planet where it’s located. Land on the planet as close to the Rendezvous Point as you can. You’ll still need to put some work in to find it, though.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To find the Rendezvous Point, you need to pull up your Analysis Visor and use Target Sweep Mode. This will show you the direction in which the Rendezvous Point is located. Follow that location, using the Analysis Visor to realign yourself when you need to, and you’ll eventually come across a clearing with a grave in it. This is the second Rendezvous Point.

When you enter the area, you’ll get a notification that you’re getting a freighter distress signal. This links in with another Milestone in the Expedition. Check the grave and take the information from it before moving on. Then, ensure that you claim the 2000 Gold, Exosuit Expansion Unit, and Vy’keen Standing Increase from the Expedition menu.