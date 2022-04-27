How to complete Rendezvous 4 in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

Rendezvous 4 is the first Milestone in the fourth Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. To complete it, you need to find the fourth Rendezvous point, but that’s not as simple as it sounds. This guide explains how to complete Rendezvous 4, so you don’t get stranded in the middle of this Expedition.

Step 1: Follow the Expedition Route

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To find the fourth Rendezvous point, you need to select Rendezvous 4 as the active Milestone in the Expedition menu. Once you’ve done that, you can open the galaxy map and switch to see the Expedition Route. This shows you a green line between your current system and the system where the fourth Rendezvous point is located. Warp along this path until you reach the system with the Rendezvous point icon.

Step 2: Use your visor to track the Rendezvous point

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you’re in the system with the Rendezvous point, find the planet where it’s located. Land on that planet as close to the icon as you can. Then, you’ll need to get out of your ship and use your visor to find the exact point where the Rendezvous point lies. Your visor will point you in the right direction by giving you pointers on which way to turn before pinpointing the way forward. The fourth Rendezvous point is a vast planetary archive where you can access some decent lore if you know enough Vy’keen.

The Milestone will be completed when you walk up the ramp to the center of the planetary archive. After that, you can claim 2000 Gold, an Exosuit Expansion Unit, and Increased Explorers Guild Standing from the Expedition menu.