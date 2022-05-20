How to complete Rey’s Escape Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Rey’s Escape Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to discover Rey’s escape through the Starkiller Base during the Starkiller Queen level in Episode VII – The Force Awakens. What this means is that if you’re at the right place at the right time, you’ll actually see Rey escaping from the Starkiller Base. But the particular window you need to look through is a little out of the way, so this Challenge is easy to miss.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At the beginning of the level, instead of going left towards the sniper bridge and completing the Rug Pull Challenge, go right. You can complete the Snowed In Challenge on your way along this corridor if you want to, but for the Rey’s Escape Challenge, you need to head to the very end of the corridor, where there’s a large window with a view across a wide open part of the base. There’s a cleaning cart nearby, so watch out, the floor may be wet and slippery from being mopped recently.

Go right up to the window and you’ll see Rey emerge on the far side. She’s being chased by a Stormtrooper, but she drops down off the ledge and hangs down there where the Stormtrooper can’t see her. As the puzzled Stormtrooper continues searching, Rey opens a hatch in the wall and escapes. Meanwhile, you’ll complete the Rey’s Escape Challenge.