How to complete Rhi’s Arrival Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The second day of Pokémon Go Fest 2022 has arrived at Pokémon Go. Nihilego, the first Ultra Beast to appear in Pokémon Go, has made its debut. It will appear throughout the event, giving you the chance to catch it and add this Pokémon to your collection. You’ll have to find this Pokémon at specific five-star raids in your local area. Alongside this Pokémon’s arrival, there’s a Special Research project available. This guide covers all Rhi’s Arrival Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All Rhi’s Arrival Special Research tasks and rewards

These are all the tasks and rewards you will receive for working your way through Rhi’s Arrival Special Research ticket. This research is available to all players, regardless if they have a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket or not. Nihilego will begin appearing from 10 AM to 6 PM in your local time zone. You’ll have the chance to catch this elusive Ultra Beast while it’s spawning, and it will be appearing at Gyms that has an Ultra Wormhole on it.

Task 1

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms – 200 Stardust

Hatch an egg – 22 Poké Balls

Complete 2 Field Research tasks – 2 Razz berries

Rewards: 200 XP, 2 Nanab Berries, and a Numel encounter

Task 2

Battle in a raid – 2 Revives

Take 2 snapshots of your Pokémon – 2 Super Potions

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 200 Stardust

Rewards: 2 Pinap berries, 22 Great Balls, and a Drilbur encounter

Task 3

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon – 22 Drilbur Candy

Power up 5 Ground-type Pokémon – 2 Sinnoh Stone

Evolve 3 Ground-type Pokémon – Trapinich encounter

Rewards: 1 Charged TM, 1 Lure Module, and a Swinub Encounter