How to complete Rug Pull Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Rug Pull Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to find a way to blow up the sniper bridge during the Starkiller Queen level in Episode VII – The Force Awakens. In fact, you don’t just need to find a way to do it — you need to do it! You can complete this Challenge quite early on in the level, simply by following the guide below.

Related: How to complete Turret Takeover Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When the level starts, switch to a Scoundrel type character. If you’re playing on Story mode, that means switching to either Han Solo (Episode VII) or to Chewbacca. If you’re playing in Free Play, you can switch to any Scoundrel type character of your choice. You can fight the Stormtroopers at the start if you want to, but you don’t need to. If you want to cut straight to the Rug Pull Challenge, just ignore the Stormtroopers and turn left. A short distance down this corridor you’ll see a bridge up ahead with two Imperial snipers and an Imperial officer on it. Get into cover to make it harder for the snipers to hit you, then aim and look at the purple device under the center of the bridge. Your Scoundrel will then destroy the bridge, and you’ll complete the Rug Pull Challenge.