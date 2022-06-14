You and Zavala must attempt the severing ritual once again in Destiny 2. Zavala is struggling with his past and is attempting to ask for forgiveness, but he cannot forgive himself for his choices. You must complete this mission to progress through the Bound in Sorrow quest. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete Sever — Forgiveness in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

How to complete Sever — Forgiveness

The mission’s layout and pathway will be similar to the Sever – Grief quest, but there will be several changes. The first is the middle room is no longer electrically charged. However, you cannot reach the path forward after defeating the enemies in the initial area and following towards your next goal. You will need to return to the hallway where you found the wrench and bring it back with you to the door.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After clearing this part of the lockdown, you’ll have to deal with multiple spawns of Scorn in the next room. Make your way to the other side, but an electrical field will block the upper area. You’ll need to wait for another wave of Scorn to appear behind you before proceeding to the Ritual Amplifier site, to the left of the door you entered.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After placing the amplifier at the site, you can return to the end of the hallway and jump your way up to the top. Zavala and his Nightmare will be waiting for you. There will be a second amplifier you need to set in the next area after briefly speaking with Zavala.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

That will be the final Ritual Amplifier you need to set. Proceed to the next area, where there will be a small labyrinth of pipes you need to navigate and a white fog blocking your path. You can bypass this fog by finding the nearby blue egregore orbs and activating the buff. Make sure to stand near it while shooting it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Follow the pathway through the mist, and you will reach Zavala and his shadow in the final room. Here, you will need to defeat the boss as you did in the previous encounter, and it should be a remarkably similar fight against the Nightmare of Kethiks, now called Nightmare of Kethiks, Grief Unforgiven.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Upon defeating the Nightmare of Kethiks, obtain your loot and return to Zavala to complete the quest.