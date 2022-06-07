How to complete Sever — Grief quest in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

The Sever quests have you working alongside one of your fellow Guardians in Destiny 2 and face down their nightmares in the underbelly of the Derelict Leviathan. Here, they face their inner fears and deal with the trauma they’d been holding back. You’ll be working alongside Eris and Zavala for the Sever – Greif quest. This guide covers how to complete the Sever — Grief quest in Destiny 2′ Season of the Haunted.

How to complete Sever — Grief

When you begin the mission, you’ll start in a new location compared to the previous Sever missions with Crow. You need to move up the ramp, and there will be a small gap with a massive electrical field in front of you. Do not go down this pathway. Instead, turn to the right, and go through the narrow passageway. There will be a small garden in the next area, and you need to fight through War Beasts and Scorn to continue through to the next passage.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You will find the first Ritual Amplifier location by following through to the next area. Place it down, and you’ll unlock the next portion of the quest.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next area will open up after placing the amplifier. Follow the pathway, and you’ll be on the other side of the electrical field. Turn to the left to shoot the white spores, gain the Egregore Link buff, and then turn around. You can now pass through the door through the hallway you came from and successfully move through the fog. On the far side of the hallway will be a wrench. However, the mist prevents you from going the way you came. Instead, jump on the crates next to the electrical field, go through the passageway overlooking the dangerous room, and repair the electrical problems.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After reaching the other side and fixing the electrical problem, proceed through the hallway and find the control panel to release the containment lockdown. When you’ve done that, you’ll need to defeat the swarm of Scorn in the next room before you can place the second amplifier down.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With the second amplifier down, return to the hallway where you fought the Scorn, and you need to scale the top of the area, regrouping with Zavala. He’ll be speaking with the Nightmare of Safiyah when you reach the top. Zavala will tell you to move on without him, and in the next hallway will be the third Ritual Amplifier location.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With the final Ritual Amplifier in place, follow the pathway, and you’ll find the Severance Ritual site. You and Zavala will have to put down the Nightmare haunting him and set it right.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

How to defeat Nightmare of Kethiks

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A large Fallen boss, the Nightmare of Kethiks, will appear on the farside of the arena. Here, you will need to defeat this boss before proceeding forward. It’s a standard boss encounter with multiple enemies spawning throughout the engagement. You will receive the harvester’s scythe after you reach each health benchmark. You can use it against the wave of minions, but we recommend saving it until Kethiks appears again and taking it down using the scythe to eat through its health quickly.

After defeating the boss, return to Zavala and claim your prize at the chest, completing this quest and the encounter.