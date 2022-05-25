How to complete Sever – Shame in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

The Sever-Shame activity is available in Destiny 2 as you progress through the Bound in Sorrow quest during the Season of the Haunted. Here, you’ll be working with key members of your Guardian team to remove Calus’ hold on the lunar Pyramid, preventing him from overtaking it and creating a greater connection with the Darkness. This guide covers how to complete the Sever-Shame quest alongside Crow.

How to complete Sever – Shame

You’ll be in the Leviathan’s Underbelly as you attempt to place Ritual Amplifiers before attempting the Severance ritual with Crow. While this is happening, Crow will be hounded by the Nightmare of Uldren, questioning his every move along the way. Follow the waypoint to the first Ritual Amplifier location when you arrive. The connecter is above the door, and you need to destroy it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Next, return to the original hallway and go down to where you can see the red tunnel. You will see a hallway with two connectors to the left of it. Destroy those, and return to the red tunnel, where you need to crouch through it and proceed to the next location.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Proceed through the tube, and when you reach the other side, you will see a pile of white pods. Destroy them, and you can walk into the armory.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

On the other side will be multiple Cabal Loyalists working for Calus. You will need to fight through them until the power turns off, and you have to survive the waves of enemies that come after you, eventually pushing them back to turn the power back on. After surviving all of the waves, a waypoint will show you where you need to go next. Proceed to the waypoint, and it will lead you to Crow and his Nightmare. Wait for the dialogue to wrap up before moving forward.

After Crow and the Nightmare exchange conversations, follow the next waypoint. It leads you to a panel you need to manually override. Interact with it, and the power will turn back on.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next waypoint will appear, and you will need to find another pod pile to move through the mist. Go down to the right of your waypoint, and turn around. There will be a connecter you can destroy to reveal a doorway, with a pod available for you to destroy, giving you access through the mist.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Destroy the barrels past the mist and then proceed through the pipes, avoiding the heated exhausts attempting to cook you while walking through here. You will discover another Ritual Amplifier site when you reach the next area.

Now, the next waypoint will take you to another Manual Control interface. Unfortunately, you need to turn on four sources of power located throughout the previous area you were fighting against the Cabal in the dark and trying to survive. However, an Unrelenting Nightmare will now be following you as you attempt to turn on these switches. One of the switches will be unreachable unless you find the wrench, which is the circular waypoint on your HUD.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Take the wrench, and bring it to the last waypoint. Look for a similar valve that looks like the one where you found the wrench while avoiding the Unrelenting Nightmare.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can proceed to the next waypoint after all the manual overrides have been activated. You will encounter Scorn in this next room. After defeating them, there will be a hallway behind where they were, with a connector on the left side. Destroy it, and a door underneath the connector will appear. Follow the path until you reach a fan, and then jump up, where you’ll meet up with Crow and his Nightmare to perform the Sever ritual.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With the Ritual ready, the Nightmare of the Fanatic will appear. You will need to defeat and chase after it through the multiple portals it makes in the arena.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You will need to return to the outlying area of the arena if you are defeated by the Fanatic or die during this section. To do so, beat all of the minions in the inner arena and summoned the Scythe. Then, destroy the minions that spawn from the left and right doorways, and a portal will appear at the center. Proceed through it to continue your fight with the Nightmare.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you defeat it, you will return to the center area, and you can unlock the chest using your Bound Presence, completing the Sever mission.