Statues is the final game you need to complete in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2. It will be the last thing you need to do to learn the entire train code from Mommy Long Legs. In this activity, you’ll be testing your physical endurance to make it across the platforms. In this guide, we will cover how to complete Statues in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2.

How to complete Statues

The physical activity will have you working through the maze steadily. However, you can only move when the lights are off. If the lights turn on, you will be unable to move. The only thing you can do is look around. While moving through the maze, the large caterpillar will follow after you. The trick is to make sure you’re not moving when the lights are on, and while they’re off, you’re running through the obstacle course using your sprint.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll be moving through a small weaving maze for the first part of the course, which doesn’t last too long. On the other side, you’ll need to climb up to grab hoops using your hands and swing across. It’s important to make sure you are not moving when the lights turn on or attempting to use your hands, as that will count as movement. Swinging on a hand while holding a hoop does not count in our experience.

After that, you’ll need to choose to crouch down and move through three holes labeled easy, medium, and hard. For our run, we went through the medium one. The caterpillar will follow you into the small maze, too.

The final part of the test features a large pit you need to navigate through. We recommend jumping on the yellow obstacles, increasing your speed to get to the other side. When you reach it, there will be a yell bar for your to reach, and you can swing into the control room, finishing the challenge. Make sure to jump into the hole in the control room to proceed forward.