How to complete the Alola to Alola Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

The Season of Alola will end in Pokémon Go on May 31. The final event for this season is Alola to Alola, celebrating the many Alolan Pokémon that have appeared throughout the season. You’ll have an opportunity to catch any Pokémon you may have missed throughout the season, and there’s a Collection Challenge available for you to complete. This guide covers all the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Alola to Alola Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon to complete the Alola to Alola Collection Challenge

These are all Pokémon you need to find and catch during the Alola to Alola event. Where these Pokémon appear will vary, and figuring out how to quickly track them down is key to completing the Collection Challenge.

Evolve Yungoose into Gumshoos

Evolve Pikipek into Trumbeak

Evolve Rowlet into Dartrix

Evolve Litten into Torracat

Evolve Popplio into Brionne

Catch a Cubone

Catch an Alolan Rattata

Evolve Trumbeak into Toucannon

These Pokémon will be available in the wild for you to capture. If you have trouble finding any of these Pokémon, we recommend placing incense on your character to increase the chances of them appearing next to you while you walk around. Alternatively, you can place a lure on a PokéStop if you plan to hang out close to one for a set amount of time.

This challenge will be an easier task as all of the listed Pokémon appear in the wild. The only one that does not is Trumbeak, but it is the evolved form of Pikipek, which is a required Pokémon on the collection list.