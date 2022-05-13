How to complete the Ankhita quest line in Citizen Sleeper

Citizen Sleeper is full of quirky characters, each with their own quests. As mentioned in our beginner’s guide, quests should always be a priority. The mercenary Ankhita’s quest line is particularly interesting, so we’ve put together a list of steps to help you see it through. Some plot details are required in explaining these, so consider this your spoiler warning.

Repair the Ambergris

Step one is actually meeting the character in question. Ankhita can be found at the Ambergris, her broken-down ship. This is found next to dock C-4 after you’ve made some progress in the game. Talk to her, and she’ll ask you to help fix her ride. This is a dangerous task — there is a fail state if you roll poorly. Use caution when going forward with this one, and remember the exception to the quest priority rule: sometimes it’s best to level up a bit before attempting certain tasks.

Fit a Shipmind

Once the ship has been repaired, you’ll move on to the next phase. The Ambergris needs a new Shipmind — it’s grounded because it was stolen in the first place. A complete Shipmind requires three Shipmind components. There are a few ways to get these, but the best method is to buy scrap when the merchant ship is present at Dock B-2, on the right-center of the map. You can only buy scrap three times each time it visits, but there’s a chance of that scrap being a component you need. When you have three, visit the Ort Authenticator in the middle of the map to fuse them into a whole Shipmind. Give this to Ankhita to unlock the next phase of her quest.

Unlock the Greenway

Lastly, you’ll need to unlock the Greenway, the northernmost section of the station. If you haven’t unlocked the Low End, complete tasks there to open up that portion of the map. At that point, you’ll be able to reach Founder’s Ferry. It’ll cost you a hefty 150 to use it to cross to the Greenway, but luckily that’s a one-time fee. Around the time you do so, Ankhita will mention that she’s tracking her old crewmate who made off with the original Shipmind. Go to that marker along the Greenway to watch the final act of Ankhita’s quest line play out.

Completing Ankhita’s quests is necessary for reaching two of the game’s eight endings. Refer to our guide on how to get them for more information.