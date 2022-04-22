How to complete the Armen’s Whereabouts quest in Lost Ark

As you get to the late-game content in Lost Ark, you’ll spend a lot of time chasing down a man named Armen. This pilgrim is on a quest to uncover the continent’s mysteries and fight back the dark forces that threaten it. This occasionally puts him on the receiving end of an assassin’s blade, and the player is usually there to bail him out when he gets in trouble.

During the main story for Lost Ark, you’ll get a quest called Armen’s Whereabouts. This quest is fairly straightforward to complete, but it needs a little bit of traipsing back and forth between locations to complete.

How to complete the Armen’s Whereabouts quest

As part of the Morai Ruins quest, you’ll have an intense boss fight to get through, followed by a cutscene in which Armen lets his true form out for a moment. Once that is done, the player is left alone in the Morai Ruins, with no big bad and no Armen to keep them company. It is time to head back to report on this news.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You will want to head back to Yudia in Saland Hill to speak to Thunder. Her location is marked on the map above. She will note that she was worried when she saw the flash of light but is glad you’re back safe and sound. When the conversation turns to Armen, she’ll direct you to a shaman named Foxfire.

Foxfire is located in Ozhorn Hill, which is still in the Yudia region, so it shouldn’t take you too long to walk there. Head west, following the quest marker on your map. You don’t actually need to speak to Foxfire to complete this quest, though. The quest to find her is triggered when you walk into the region. As soon as you enter the Ozhorn Hill area, the Armen’s Whereabouts quest will be complete.