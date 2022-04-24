How to complete the Aurora: Awakening and Aurora II: Empowering collections in Guild Wars 2

Scavenger hunts are taking on a whole new meaning.

Image via ArenaNet.

Legendary Trinkets are the best possible version of the Trinket set that comes in Guild Wars 2. Trinkets consist of Accessories, Rings, and Amulets that are equipped in their own set. The main purpose of Trinkets are to empower the character they’re equipped to, as well as provide slots for Agony Resistance, which is highly useful in the Fractals of the Mists. Legendary Trinkets, unlike Ascended Trinkets, provide unique visual effects to their wearers. The Aurora gives off a bright aura around your character when equipped as well as floating orbs when in combat.

Aurora: Awakening:

Image via ArenaNet

You’ll need to collect seven items from the Living World Season 3 to complete this collection and unlock the next tier of the Aurora. Completing this will grant you a Gift of Valor.

ItemAcquisition
Sentient Seed.Obtained from the Mystic Forge.
Bloodstone Fen Hero.Complete Bloodstone Fen Master.
Ember Bay Hero.Complete Ember Bay Master.
Bitterfrost Frontier HeroComplete Bitterfrost Frontier Master.
Lake Doric Hero.Complete the Lake Doric Master.
Draconis Mons Hero.Complete the Draconic Mons Master.
Siren’s Landing Hero.Complete the Siren’s Landing Master.

Aurora II: Empowering:

Image via ArenaNet

You’ll have to collect 21 different items to complete this collection. Completing the collection will also grant you a Spark of Sentience which you’ll need to craft the Aurora. You can complete this collection with a single Xunlai Electrum Ingot. You’ll need to interact with all these Mastery Insights with the Ingot in your inventory.

ItemAcquisition
Hidden ElectrumHidden Ourobon in Harathi Hinterlands
Plundered ElectrumBloody Bill’s Base in Bloodtide Coast
Sonic ElectrumCopperhammer Mines in Timberline Falls.
Stony ElectrumDostoev Sky Peak in Dredgehaunt Cliffs
Seared ElectrumCozen Desolation in Fireheart Rise
Graven ElectrumSunken Halls of Clarent in Iron Marches
Volcanic ElectrumVolcanic Rim in Mount Maelstrom
Envenomed ElectrumShattercleft Hills in Sparkfly Fen
Scavenged ElectrumScavenger’s Chasm in Malchor’s Leap.
Blighted ElectrumCorpse Grove in Verdant Brink
Atmospheric Electrum.Holdfast Hollow in Verdant Brink.
Luminous ElectrumLuminate’s Throne in Auric Basin
Poisoned ElectrumBurnisher Quarry in Auric Basin
Goopy ElectrumNuhoch Lane in Tangled Depths.
Covert ElectrumOrder of Whispers Outpost in Tangled Depths.
Bloodstone-Infused ElectrumTemple of Renewal in Bloodstone Fen.
Pyroclastic ElectrumCaliph’s Steps in Ember Bay.
Frosted ElectrumBitter Cold in Bitterfrost Frontier.
Misty ElectrumMelandru’s Flourish in Lake Doric.
Sulfuric ElectrumWestern Boiling Sea in Draconis Mons.
Scorched ElectrumLava Leap in Siren’s Landing.

