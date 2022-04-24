How to complete the Aurora: Awakening and Aurora II: Empowering collections in Guild Wars 2
Scavenger hunts are taking on a whole new meaning.
Legendary Trinkets are the best possible version of the Trinket set that comes in Guild Wars 2. Trinkets consist of Accessories, Rings, and Amulets that are equipped in their own set. The main purpose of Trinkets are to empower the character they’re equipped to, as well as provide slots for Agony Resistance, which is highly useful in the Fractals of the Mists. Legendary Trinkets, unlike Ascended Trinkets, provide unique visual effects to their wearers. The Aurora gives off a bright aura around your character when equipped as well as floating orbs when in combat.
Aurora: Awakening:
You’ll need to collect seven items from the Living World Season 3 to complete this collection and unlock the next tier of the Aurora. Completing this will grant you a Gift of Valor.
|Item
|Acquisition
|Sentient Seed.
|Obtained from the Mystic Forge.
|Bloodstone Fen Hero.
|Complete Bloodstone Fen Master.
|Ember Bay Hero.
|Complete Ember Bay Master.
|Bitterfrost Frontier Hero
|Complete Bitterfrost Frontier Master.
|Lake Doric Hero.
|Complete the Lake Doric Master.
|Draconis Mons Hero.
|Complete the Draconic Mons Master.
|Siren’s Landing Hero.
|Complete the Siren’s Landing Master.
Aurora II: Empowering:
You’ll have to collect 21 different items to complete this collection. Completing the collection will also grant you a Spark of Sentience which you’ll need to craft the Aurora. You can complete this collection with a single Xunlai Electrum Ingot. You’ll need to interact with all these Mastery Insights with the Ingot in your inventory.
|Item
|Acquisition
|Hidden Electrum
|Hidden Ourobon in Harathi Hinterlands
|Plundered Electrum
|Bloody Bill’s Base in Bloodtide Coast
|Sonic Electrum
|Copperhammer Mines in Timberline Falls.
|Stony Electrum
|Dostoev Sky Peak in Dredgehaunt Cliffs
|Seared Electrum
|Cozen Desolation in Fireheart Rise
|Graven Electrum
|Sunken Halls of Clarent in Iron Marches
|Volcanic Electrum
|Volcanic Rim in Mount Maelstrom
|Envenomed Electrum
|Shattercleft Hills in Sparkfly Fen
|Scavenged Electrum
|Scavenger’s Chasm in Malchor’s Leap.
|Blighted Electrum
|Corpse Grove in Verdant Brink
|Atmospheric Electrum.
|Holdfast Hollow in Verdant Brink.
|Luminous Electrum
|Luminate’s Throne in Auric Basin
|Poisoned Electrum
|Burnisher Quarry in Auric Basin
|Goopy Electrum
|Nuhoch Lane in Tangled Depths.
|Covert Electrum
|Order of Whispers Outpost in Tangled Depths.
|Bloodstone-Infused Electrum
|Temple of Renewal in Bloodstone Fen.
|Pyroclastic Electrum
|Caliph’s Steps in Ember Bay.
|Frosted Electrum
|Bitter Cold in Bitterfrost Frontier.
|Misty Electrum
|Melandru’s Flourish in Lake Doric.
|Sulfuric Electrum
|Western Boiling Sea in Draconis Mons.
|Scorched Electrum
|Lava Leap in Siren’s Landing.