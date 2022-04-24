How to complete the Aurora: Awakening and Aurora II: Empowering collections in Guild Wars 2

Legendary Trinkets are the best possible version of the Trinket set that comes in Guild Wars 2. Trinkets consist of Accessories, Rings, and Amulets that are equipped in their own set. The main purpose of Trinkets are to empower the character they’re equipped to, as well as provide slots for Agony Resistance, which is highly useful in the Fractals of the Mists. Legendary Trinkets, unlike Ascended Trinkets, provide unique visual effects to their wearers. The Aurora gives off a bright aura around your character when equipped as well as floating orbs when in combat.

Aurora: Awakening:

Image via ArenaNet

You’ll need to collect seven items from the Living World Season 3 to complete this collection and unlock the next tier of the Aurora. Completing this will grant you a Gift of Valor.

Item Acquisition Sentient Seed. Obtained from the Mystic Forge. Bloodstone Fen Hero. Complete Bloodstone Fen Master. Ember Bay Hero. Complete Ember Bay Master. Bitterfrost Frontier Hero Complete Bitterfrost Frontier Master. Lake Doric Hero. Complete the Lake Doric Master. Draconis Mons Hero. Complete the Draconic Mons Master. Siren’s Landing Hero. Complete the Siren’s Landing Master.

Aurora II: Empowering:

Image via ArenaNet

You’ll have to collect 21 different items to complete this collection. Completing the collection will also grant you a Spark of Sentience which you’ll need to craft the Aurora. You can complete this collection with a single Xunlai Electrum Ingot. You’ll need to interact with all these Mastery Insights with the Ingot in your inventory.