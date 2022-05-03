How to complete the Best in Class quest Destiny 2

The Guardian Games 2022 event has begun in Destiny 2. In this competition, you’ll be trying to earn as many medals as you can to score points against the other Destiny 2 classes. The class with the highest number of points by the end of the event will be crowned the winner and receive a statue placed on The Tower in their honor. During the competition, there will be a quest available. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete the Best in Class quest in Destiny 2.

The Best in Class quest

You’ll need to work through nine steps to complete this quest.

Task 1

When you arrive at The Tower, you’ll need to find Eva Levante. She will be hosting this competition this year, and you can speak with her to receive the quest and 100 Laurels from purchasing your first Contender Card from her vendor.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Task 2

After choosing your Contender Card, you’ll need to earn Laurels and Medallions. You’ll need to make 10 Laurels to move on to the next step. All players can earn Laurels by defeating enemies using their Guardian abilities. You can earn more Laurels by having your Guardian Games class item equipped, and you defeat Powerful enemies. Medallions take a bit more time. You’ll need to complete activities available throughout the game. We recommend working through Strikes, Gambit matches, Throne World missions, or Crucible matches.

Earn 10 Laurels

Earn Medallions

We are updating this guide.