How to complete the Bestiary in Diablo Immortal

As you progress through Diablo, you will no doubt see a bountiful number of creatures before destroying them with your powers. While some might not think twice about these monsters, others may be interested in the sophisticated lore behind some of them. That is where the Bestiary comes in. This tome is a collection of all the knowledge of the creatures of the world and filling its pages will take time, patience, and a hunger for lore. Here is how you complete the Bestiary in Diablo Immortal.

How to unlock the Bestiary

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As you progress through the main story of Diablo Immortal, you will eventually go to the area called Dark Wood. This area is home to many creatures like demons, wolves, and arachs. As you progress through this area, you will obtain a quest called Horadric Bestiary. During this quest, you will make your way to the Rogue Battlecamp where you will find the Bestiary waiting for you on a pedestal. Interact with it to unlock the Bestiary. From that moment on, you will be able to access the menu and see a tab for the Bestiary. You can also interact with the Bestiary in the camp.

How to complete the Bestiary

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At the start of the Bestiary, you will see your collection progress. This will show how many pages you have completed in the Bestiary out of 104. There is a total of 25 Unique Monsters, 41 Rare Monsters, and 38 Common Monsters to learn about in the game. To fill the pages of the Bestiary, you will need to collect Monster Essence. Each time you gain 10 Monster Essence, you can access the menu and trade it for one Bestiary page. You cannot hold onto more than 10 Monster Essence at one time, so make sure you trade it in for a new page before obtaining more of it.

It is worth noting that you can only fill three Bestiary pages per day. Each of the Bestiary pages you receive will be completely random as well. You obtain Monster Essence by defeating the various creatures along your journey. You can gain more Monster Essence by completing Bounties from the Bounty Board. Currently, one of the best places to farm Monster Essence is in the Shassar Sea section of the game.