Most of the islands in Lost Ark have at least one main questline to complete. Some of them are straightforward while others require a bit more work to get done. When you get to Azure Wind Island, there will be a fair amount of back and forth that you need to do to finish off the island’s questline and earn its precious Island Token.

The final quest to earn the Azure Wind Island Token is called Buried in Flowers. If you’re having trouble finding this quest or completing its prerequisites, then here is everything you need to know.

How to complete the Buried in Flowers quest in Lost Ark

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The most difficult part of completing the Buried in Flowers quest in Lost Ark is finally unlocking it. To do that, you need to have completed the following quests:

Spreading Your Wings

Meadow’s Riddles

Of the Meadows, To the Meadow

Song of the Azure Wind

Completing these quests requires walking around Azure Island and picking up small toy horses that have been scattered around. These quests require you to complete different challenges to collect the horses; some are timed trials while others simply require you to have certain emotes or songs to complete. The songs you’ll need to have to complete these quests are:

Song of Valor

Heavenly Harmony

Serenade of Love

Hearts Melody

The emotes you’ll need to complete the riddles are:

Laugh

Sway

Polite

Once you have completed all these quests, you need to head to the spot marked on the map above and speak to Arone, who you met while completing The Meadow Fairy earlier in the questline. They will be so moved by your dedication to the island that they will offer up the Island Token are a reward, along with 2400 Silver, three chests, and 85 Roster XP. From there, it is off to the next island for a new set of challenges.