How to complete the Crook Catcher quest in Lost Ark

Runaways Island, located due north of Arthetine, is a small island community of pirates and thieves that operate with their own degree of autonomy. However, this doesn’t mean that the island’s fugitives can operate above the law, as far as Una and her tasks are concerned.

The Crook Catcher repeatable quest tasks the player with tracking and apprehending three outstanding criminals on Runaways Island. Requiring that players reach at least level 50 to earn access to Una’s tasks, Crook Catcher allows them to check in on the Runaways just outside of Arthetine for a few reputation points and shards per day.

Finding three criminals: Here, there, and everywhere

Runaways Island is a densely populated shanty, with emphasis placed on verticality when exploring the rooftops of ramshackle shacks. With plenty of space to hide on, in, or around the scattered abodes, the fugitives often take to laying low in high places, meaning that players should look for opportunities to jump up onto rooftops when trying to track them down.

The exact whereabouts of the three fugitives are unknown, as they can often be found in randomized positions throughout the island. However, the orange dialogue symbols floating overhead will easily give them away.

Adding to the difficulty of tracking these criminals is that they tend to be rather shifty, rapidly moving from location to location if not caught quickly enough. Players who happen to spot an orange dialogue symbol would be wise to pursue that position as soon as possible, not giving the criminal a chance to get away.

