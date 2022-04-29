How to complete the Damage Report, Part 1 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

There are several quests for you to follow in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. Each one gives you something new to do in Elysium or the main map that you battle within when you’re fighting to emerge the victor against others. This guide explains how to complete the Damage Report, Part 1 quest, so you don’t need to attempt it over multiple matches.

How to get close to the Entity northwest of Skybar

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To complete Damage Report, Part 1, you need to get close to the Entity in an area northwest of Skybar. This is a location on the map, though you may not see it when choosing where to spawn. Skybar is in the top left-hand corner of the map, but you’ll need to head northwest to find the location you’re looking for. Entity outposts are marked with a red cross, so you need to get to the red cross up and to the left of Skybar on the map. See above for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Getting close to the Entity is the easy part. Once you’ve arrived at the red cross, attack the Entity soldiers stationed there. These guys can deal a lot of damage, so you need to use your abilities and cover to avoid being killed. Make sure you run up to at least one of them to feed on them, though, since that’s how you get as close as possible to the Entity.

You can return to Kirill in Elysium when you’ve completed the quest. He won’t give you anything at this point, but if you speak to him a couple of times, you will get a second quest that opens up something new to do in your next match.