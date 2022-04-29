How to complete the Damage Report, Part 2 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Damage Report, Part 2 is one of the many quests you can pick up in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. This one comes from Kirill and requires you to close in on the Entity by the Harbour. This guide explains how to complete the quest, so you don’t waste too much time heading to the wrong locations.

How do you get close to the Entity near the Harbour?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ve got to close in on the Entity in the Harbour location to complete this quest. The Harbour is in the bottom left-hand corner of the map. See above for a map reference. You can spawn pretty close to it, but you can also make your way there from any other location on the map, providing you’re fast enough. You need to get to the red cross in the Harbour, where the Entity soldiers are stationed. You’ll also find some rare loot there, making your visit worthwhile.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To ensure you complete the objective with this quest, it’s best to get to the red cross and kill all the Entity soldiers you see there. You can feed on them for a health boost and some other bonus perks when they’re downed. You want to end up touching at least one of the soldiers to ensure that the quest is completed. Once the match ends, you can return to Kirill to complete it and pick up another quest for future matches. You’ll need to complete the next quest if you want to get a reward for your efforts, so hold on if you feel like the quests aren’t worth your time.