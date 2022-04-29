How to complete the Dirty Work, Part 2 quest in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt presents players with several quests to work through in both matches and the game’s hub between them, Elysium. Each vendor has their own list to dole out, but you’ll need to work through them sequentially and by leveling up. This guide explains how to complete the Dirty Work, Part 2 quest so you don’t get stuck on it for too long.

Where to find a crossbow

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You need to deal 75 damage to enemies with a crossbow to complete this quest. This is easier said than done due to the nature of weapon loadouts in the game. You only get a pistol to start with, so you have to find everything else as you play. While we can’t guarantee where you can find a crossbow in every match, we managed to find two in the Imperium shop at the Terrace map location. The shop is one of the many locations you can raid for loot, but you’ll need to get there early if you want the best. Crossbows are great weapons because they shoot explosive arrows that deal damage over time in a large area.

How do you deal 75 damage?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This quest asks you to deal 75 damage, but it doesn’t say that damage has to be dealt to enemy players. When we completed it, we managed to rack up all the damage we needed on Entity soldiers. You can head to the nearest red cross and attack the Entity forces there as soon as you’ve picked up the crossbow. Of course, dealing that damage to enemy players won’t hurt either. Note that you must pick up a single crossbow for this quest, not the dual crossbow.

When you’ve completed the quest, you can return to Kirill in Elysium to hand it in. You won’t get a reward just yet because he has another task for you to do after. However, handing this quest in does unlock the next one, so it’s worth visiting him between matches so you can maximize progress.