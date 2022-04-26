How to complete the Dream-Stricken Elzowin quest in Lost Ark

There is always a fine line between a dream and a nightmare. When it comes to quests in Lost Ark, this one is a little bit of both. The Dream-Stricken Elzowin quest is one of the story quests for the Rohendel continent and requires the player to protect the Ark within the Phantom Palace dungeon from Brelshaza.

Doing so is easier said than done, but here is our guide to help see you through to the end.

How to complete the Dream-Stricken Elzowin quest

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Because it is part of the main story quest chain, it isn’t complicated to unlock this quest. Once you complete the Elzowin’s Defender quest, the new quest marker will lead you to the Forgotten Landing in Elzowin’s Shade. The location is marked on the map above.

Head there and enter the palace with a group of four other players. This will trigger the Phantom Palace quest, which will give you more specific objectives to follow. Once inside, follow the path until a quick cutscene plays out. You’ll see the wicked Brelshaza approaching the palace before claiming that everything in this place bends to her whim. A moment later, she proves it by unleashing some Doctor Strange-style world-warping shenanigans.

When you get control of your character again, you’ll need to fight your way through a few mobs as the world gets more and more weird around you. The path here is linear, so don’t worry about getting lost or anything. When you reach the quest marker, there will be a demon that spawns that serves as a boss. Defeat it before moving on.

Head inside the palace doors. There will be more enemies to encounter. Interact with the object in the center of the room and it will summon a giant chessboard. This will lower the barrier on the path to the left. Follow it, defeat the mobs, and then destroy the crystal within the forcefield.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Head to the chessboard. You’ll need to solve a quick puzzle to continue in your quest. It isn’t the most well-explained puzzle, so to solve it, you need to place the white rook in the appropriate place. The screenshot above will show you where to place it. If you make a mistake, don’t worry. All that will happen is the piece will disappear and you’ll need to start again. The idea is to move the pieces at the side of the board to the correct square to mirror what is shown on the other side. Just keep in mind that the pieces you need might be along any of the four edges of the board, so be sure to check the far side for them if you feel stuck.

Once you’ve solved the puzzle, a portal will open and take you to the Phantom Castle Wall area. Defeat more enemies as you follow along the path. There will be some traps and environmental hazards that pop up. Just avoid the red circles on the ground and you should be fine.

At the end of the path, you’ll encounter a Phantom Legion Rook. Defeat this boss and you’ll be taken back to the chessboard area. This time, you need to move the White Knight next to the Pawn to mirror what is shown on the other side of the board. This will open up yet another portal.

Follow the path once more and make your way to the bridge where the Phantom Lord Knight is waiting for you. Kill them before heading back to the chessboard for, you guessed it, another puzzle. This time you need to move the Queen and the Pawn to their corresponding positions. This time, you’ll find yourself heading to a place called the Mirror Room.

The next sequence should be familiar to you by now. Defeat the waves of enemies that appear until the Phantom Legion Queen appears. Defeat the boss and head back from whence you came. A cutscene will play out. Enemies will come after you. Defeat them and the Phantom Puppet. This will open up the path to the Audience Chamber. Take it and head to the Heart of the Palace.

Here, you will finally encounter Brelshaza. She doesn’t do anything unusual, though she does restore herself to a frightful seven health bars when she is almost dead the first time. Keep laying down damage and avoiding her attacks as best you can and she’ll go down, though.

After that, you’ll have a quick cutscene to celebrate your victory and the Dream-Stricken Elzowin quest will be completed.