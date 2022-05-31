how-to-complete-the-duck-hunt-challenge-in-hitman-3

Duck Hunt is a challenge in Hitman 3 that can only be completed in the Berlin Egg Hunt Escalation. You’ll need to get through the entire Escalation and take out the final target on the third level using a specific weapon to complete it. This guide walks you through how to complete the challenge, so you don’t get stuck trying to figure each part out.

Step 1 – Reach level 3 in the Berlin Egg Hunt Escalation

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first thing you must do is play through and complete the first two levels of the Berline Egg Hunt Escalation. These require you to take out several targets and provide some interesting new weapons to work with. These are tiny eggs that can kill, poison, sedate, or distract NPCs. Once you’re able to start level 3, you can concentrate on completing the Duck Hunt challenge.

Step 2: Get the ICA19 F/A Stealth Ducky Edition

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From your starting location, head left and towards the entrance to the industrial area behind the club. There are two guards here, and they’ll block your path forward. Luckily, there’s a blue egg on the floor in front of them. Pick this egg up, throw it at the guards’ feet, and wait for them to pass out. See below for a map reference for these guards.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once the guards are asleep, walk over to them and pick up one of their guns. Keep moving forward, and you should see a large colorful egg on the ground ahead of you. The ICA19 F/A Stealth Ducky Edition is inside that egg, but you’ll need to shoot it to get to it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Shoot the egg once, pick up the weapon, and head to the back of the area and into the grass. This will hide you so anyone coming to investigate the shot won’t spot you.

Step 3: Kill the first three targets

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From this point, you need to kill the first three targets on your list from the start of the mission. It doesn’t matter how you do this, but our method will allow you to get through them all without being spotted, putting you in an advantageous position for your final kill. Once you’ve killed the last of these three targets, the White Rabbit will spawn near the outdoor bar by the canal, and you’ll be asked to kill him.

Step 4: Kill the White Rabbit with the ICA19 F/A Stealth Ducky Edition

This is the only part of the challenge that may trip you up. If you’re being hunted, you’ll need to get a new disguise before you can locate the White Rabbit. He will run from his location close to the canal to the corner of the map patrolled by mercenaries. If you’re fast, you can kill him when he first spots you and begins to run away. There’s a good point along the canal where he waits, sticking his head out from behind a cooling tower now and then. Put the nearby guards to sleep, take your time lining up the shot, then kill him and head to an exit. You’ll get The Yellow Rabbit Suit once you’ve ended the mission.