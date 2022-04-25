How to complete the End of the Trials quest in Lost Ark

As you run through Lost Ark, you’ll encounter plenty of quests and tasks to keep you busy. Most questlines require you to run around the continent, chasing clues and rumors of NPCs along the way. One of these quest lines culminates in the End of the Trials quests, which can be a bit tricky to unlock but is straightforward once you actually unlock it.

If you’re having difficulty completing the End of the Trials, here is everything you need to get going.

How to complete End of the Trials

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first thing to remember with quests in Lost Ark is that nearly all of them have prerequisites to complete before you can take them on. In the case of End of the Trials, there is only one task you must complete ahead of time and that is the Shandi’s Trial: Way of Courage, though, that is certainly a more intense quest than this one is.

To begin the End of the Trials, talk to Zinnervale on Illusion Bamboo Island. He is located at Point 1 on the map above. The Bamboo Twig you got as part of that earlier quest is now the key to moving forward. Simply walk a few feet away to Point 2 on the above map and place the twig on the barrier stone. This will trigger a short cutscene, but at the end of it, you’ll have completed the End of the Trials quest. Simple, right?

You’re not quite done yet, adventurer. Completing this task might be the end of one story but it is just the start of several others in Lost Ark. Not to mention finding all those valuable Mokoko seeds on Illusion Bamboo Island.