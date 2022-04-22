How to complete The Final Report quest in Lost Ark

As you progress through Lost Ark, you’ll have multiple quests and objectives in your quest log. As you reach the end of the main story, you’ll receive a quest called The Final Report. As you might have guessed, this quest is the final one in the story and the last barrier to taking part in some of the more exciting end-game content like Boss Rush.

If you’re not sure how to complete this dungeon, here is the complete walkthrough to get you through to the end.

How to complete The Final Report in Lost Ark

This quest is part of the main story of Lost Ark, which means that you shouldn’t need to do too much searching to unlock it. You will need to complete the Yorn questline before you initiate it, which means completing the Let There Be Light and Ebentur, the Legendary Adventurer quests first. Once they are done, simply complete the Ark of Arrogance dungeon, located in the Hall of Promise. This will trigger The Final Report to activate in your quest log.

At the end of the dungeon, Balthorr will ask you to report back to Kaysarr in The Great Castle in Yorn. You’ll have encountered Kaysarr plenty at this point, but if you need to be reminded of where to find them, he is marked on the map below.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you first get back to The Great Castle, an ominous cutscene will happen. Let it play out and make your way to Kaysarr in the throne room. Another cutscene will play out, with Kaysarr giving his people a pep talk. He’ll declare you a great friend of the Umar just before the cutscene ends.

Speak with Kaysarr again, and it will mark The Final Report as completed, freeing you up to dive into the late game content and have some fun in the Boss Rush.