How to complete the Go Fest: City Habitat Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 has arrived at Pokémon Go. In it, you’ll have the chance to see multiple rare and hard-to-find Pokémon in your local area. You will need to purchase a ticket to participate in the event. You’ll have to catch various Pokémon spawning in Habitats throughout the first day. There will be collection challenges available for each of the rotating spawns. In this guide, we will cover how to complete the Go Fest: Habitat Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

All Pokémon to complete the Go Fest: City Habitat Collection Challenge

There are all of the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the City Habitat Collection Challenge. These will be available at specific times throughout Pokémon Go Fest, which you can review to ensure you catch all of them on this list. Double-check that you purchased a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket if you do not see this Collection Challenge available in your Today menu.

Alolan Grimer

Baltoy

Burmy (Trash Cloak)

Gothita

Hitmonchan

Litten

Magnemite

Pidove

Trubbish

You can find all of these while the City Habitat is active from 10 AM to 2 PM in your local time zone. If you’re having trouble finding these Pokémon, we recommend placing incense on your character. You will need to walk around while the incense is active for it to have the best effect on your character, bringing Pokémon to your location. You can also place a lure down on a PokéStop to bring them closer. After you catch all of them, you will earn 2,022 Star Dust, a Pokémon encounter, and an incense reward.