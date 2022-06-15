How to complete the Gungan City Kyber Brick button puzzle (Bubble Burst) in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In Gungan City, one of the first locations you’ll visit during Episode I – The Phantom Menace in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there’s a bubble on the northeast of the city with a Kyber Brick locked inside. There are three red buttons outside the bubble, each of which has four lights above it — three red and one blue. When you press any of the buttons, the blue light will move one position to the right. But what combination of buttons and lights solves the puzzle, opens the door to the bubble, and lets you get your little round plastic hands on that Kyber Brick?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you talk to the nearby Gungan, then it will just say, “Hey, yousa tinks mesa could eats it?!”, which is not a useful clue in any way. But there are clues nearby. It’s just that, unlike most puzzle clues in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, these aren’t in a very obvious place.

Gungan City Kyber Brick button puzzle (Bubble Burst) solution

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The solution to the Gungan City button puzzle is underneath the platform that surrounds the bubble containing the Kyber Brick. In order to see which position each blue light should be in, you need to get low. So, stand on the south ramp to see that the blue light on the east button should be in the fourth position (counting left to right). Carefully drop and hang off the handy rail to see that the blue light on the button near the rail should be in the second position. Go halfway down the north ramp to see that the blue light on the button at the top of the north ramp should be in the third position.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Press the buttons until all three blue lights are in the correct place, and the door to the bubble will open, and you’ll be able to get that Kyber Brick.