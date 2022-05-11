How to complete the Her Majesty’s Holiday quest in Lost Ark

The main quest of Lost Ark is expansive and a lot of fun, but it isn’t the only story happening on the continent. If you want to get your hands on all the lore that Lost Ark has to offer, you need to track down and complete the various Hidden Stories that are available.

One of these Hidden Stories is Her Majesty’s Holiday, which is available in the early stages of the game by visiting Vern Castle. If you’re not sure how to complete the quest, here is a step-by-step process.

How to complete Her Majesty’s Holiday in Lost Ark

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To start the Her Majesty’s Holiday Hidden Story, you first need to visit the Her Majesty in question. In this case, it is Queen Ealyn in Vern Castle. She is in the throne room of the castle, located at Point 1 on the above map. She will task you with lending a helping hand to some of the citizens in her castle.

The first person you need to help is Avele, the Knight Commander of Vern. She is located at Point 2 on the above map. You’ll be tasked with delivering a report to the Queen, so you need to walk back to the Queen and deliver it. Along the way, you’ll encounter a cutscene where the Queen will be complaining about the people around her. After the cutscene, continue to approach the Queen.

It seems Queen Ealyn is a bit lonely, so she wants you to keep her company. First, check the audience chamber for anyone who might be listening in, which just walking to Point 3 on the map and interacting with the marker at the entrance to the audience chamber to see who is around. Good thing you’re all alone with the Queen. Return to her and tell her the good news.

Looks like we’re pulling a great escape and helping the Queen have a little adventure. Go distract Knight Berrick so that the Queen can slip past and have a little fun for a change. Now that the Queen is gone, head out into the Vern Castle area and go to Creation Plaza, where Queen Ealyn is waiting at Point 5 on the below map. Talk to her and bask in the mischief you have created.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

She is still a queen, though, so she is going to send you off on an errand to get her some fresh apple juice. Head to the Drink Merchant at Point 6 on the above map and purchase a drink for Her Majesty. Once you have the refreshing beverage, return to Ealyn to deliver it. She’s at a different spot this time, so head to Point 7 on the map.

She’ll invite you to drink some apple juice with her, so go ahead and have a drink together by interacting with the spot on the floor beside the Queen. Talk to Ealyn and receive your next task, which is to deliver a storybook to some children so they can read the ending of the tale she had begun telling them earlier. Ealyn will head back to the castle on her own, leaving you to take the book to the children, who are located just a few steps away at Point 8 on the map.

From there, you just need to return to the Palace and talk to the Queen, who is back in her throne room as before. This will complete the Her Majesty’s Holiday Hidden Story.