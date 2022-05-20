How to complete The High Ground Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete The High Ground Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to find a route to the vantage point during the Reap What You Solo level in Episode VII – The Force Awakens. This Challenge can be completed during your first playthrough on Story mode, as it does not require any special characters.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Before you complete The High Ground Challenge, you need to get rid of the first Rathtar. Begin the level by switching to Finn and pulling the handle. Go through the door then, when you switch to Han Solo, run away from the rathtar. Use Han Solo’s Scoundrel ability to send the anti-rathtar crate down the lift, then switch to Rey and move the console onto the power generator next to it. Press the button to start the conveyor, then move the anti-rathtar crate to the conveyor. Switch back to Han Solo, and press the button on the anti-rathtar crate to destroy the rathtar.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you have defeated that first rathtar, and removed the lockdown on the nearby doors, switch to BB-8 and head through the doorway to the west. Use the console to open the door on the right, then go through and follow the corridor all the way up. Go through the door at the end and you’ll find yourself on a high balcony overlooking the forcefield generator. This is the vantage point you’re looking for, so as soon as you go through this door, The High Ground Challenge should complete.