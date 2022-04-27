How to complete the Hildebrandt Palace in Lost Ark

Clearing Dungeons get progressively harder in Lost Ark as you move to the later stages. The Hildebrandt Palace Abyss Dungeon, in particular, can be very tough to clear due to its difficulty and high requirements. Hence, we’ve put together a guide to help players complete the Hildebrandt Palace Abyss Dungeon.

How to complete the Hildebrandt Palace

You need to have a minimum 460 gear score to attempt the quest. Furthermore, You will also be unable to access the Hildebrandt Palace if you have not completed the first three Abyss Dungeons.

Defeating Phantom Legion Queen

The first boss you’ll face in the dungeon is the daunting Phantom Legion Queen. She is immensely powerful and can delete your entire health bar in seconds. Hence, it is vital to understand her attacking pattern and carefully maneuver the fight.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

One of her most significant attacks is when she emits a circular wave that deals massive damage if it comes into contact with you. If you look closely, the circular wave is divided into four slices, with one portion being empty. The idea is to go to the blank portion to avoid the incoming damage. Before she launches the attack, there will be two purple orbs on top of her head, which will move to one corner of the dungeon. Wherever the orbs go, you need to follow it since that will be the blank space when she launches the circular wave. However, this will happen in seconds, so stay on your toes.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Her other main attack is even more troublesome, where she teleports to the center of the dungeon, levitates, and emits purple waves that will instantly kill anyone who touches it. When she does this, mirrors will spawn on the map, which you have to utilize to escape the waves of death. These mirrors act as teleport portals and will carry you from one spot to another. However, you can’t just use any random mirror as that will lead to your demise. Instead, you have to look for two mirrors of the same color and use them to teleport.

Apart from the attacks mentioned above, she uses shockwaves and basic attacks to fight. However, these are pretty easy to deal with and shouldn’t trouble you much.

Defeating Brelshaza

Once Phantom Legion Queen is defeated, you’ll come across Brelshaza, the second boss of the dungeon. Unlike the first boss, none of Brelshaza’s attacks can instantly knock you out (in phase 1); however, she is more potent than Phantom Legion Queen and will run circles around anyone who comes unprepared.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Brelshaza has two phases that you need to defeat. While in her first phase, she will occasionally tilt the whole floor at 45% and summon massive boulders that will constantly roll down from the top of the floor. Any player hit by the boulder will take massive damage and be pushed to the bottom of the floor. There is no strategy involved here, and you have to rely on your reflexes and fast movement to avoid the boulders. While summoning the boulder, she will also summon a meteorite on any random player, indicated by a large red mark. Once this happens, that player needs to move closer to Brelshaza and use the incoming meteorite to deal damage. There is a health bar on top of Brelshaza that players can only reduce using these meteorites (normal attacks won’t work). Furthermore, the dungeon will only come to its normal state once her health bar entirely depletes.

She will also summon spirits to fight you and your team in her first phase. These spirits attack in a cone pattern and can freeze anyone that gets hit by it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once defeated, Brelshaza will go into her second phase, where her attacks become more potent and chaotic. She gains a shield as soon as the second phase starts, and you have to destroy it quickly, or else one single attack will lead to your death. When Brelshaza is down to 15 HP, she will mar a random player from your party, and three black orbs will appear on top of the player. Meanwhile, the other three players will get a beacon of light that they have to point towards the marked player within 10 seconds. Although it might be easy, this is extremely difficult since Brelshaza will constantly try to stifle everyone. If you, along with your team, manage to do that in time, you’ll be able to avoid the AOE damage from an incoming meteorite. However, failure in doing so will instantly result in all of you dying.

This is all you need to know while attempting the Hildebrandt Palace Abyss Dungeon. Remember, the dungeon fights are more centered around you dodging and successfully overcoming different gimmicks rather than doing high DPS.