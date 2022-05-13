Lord Arthur is in the wrong time period in Evil Dead: The Game. He needs to go back to his timeline. To do this, Arthur needs the Kandarian Dagger and the Necronomicon’s help to open a rift and return. Unfortunately, the forces of darkness will be working against him to put a stop to him. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Homecoming King mission in Evil Dead: The Game.

How to complete the Homecoming King

When you start the Homecoming King mission, you play as Lord Arthur. Your first objective is to head south to find the Kandarian Dagger to the south of you, in the Fishing Village. However, before adventuring there, we recommend looting the many surrounding houses for supplies and weapons. You should find a crossbow in one of the nearby homes and plenty of special ammunition.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you arrive, you can grab the dagger, and the next objective will reveal itself to you, but not before multiple Skeletons ambush you. Now, you need to find the Necronomicon and use it with the dagger to help send Lord Arthur back home. Like the dagger, when you reach the Necronomicon, multiple enemies will spawn nearby that you need to eliminate.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With both of these items on Lord Arthur, you can now create a rift to send him back to his timeline. It will be to the east of your location, underneath the Fryingpan Tunnel. Evil Ash will block your path when you arrive, though, and you need to battle against him to fight your way through. Unfortunately, Evil Ash is too strong for Lord Arthur. He needs to use his fabled sword, Excalibur.

You can find Lord Arthur’s sword at the Payne Manor. There will be several red skeletons that you need to defeat before entering the house, and multiple Elite Skeletons guard it, alongside plenty of regular ones. We recommend using your crossbow to land headshots on the Elite Skeletons to make short work before hammering into the red skeletons, destroying them one by one before entering the Manor. You will find Lord Arthur’s sword at the center of the Manor.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After obtaining Lord Arthur’s sword, it’s time to return to the rift. You need to make your way back to Fryingpan Tunnel and enter it. This time, Evil Ash will not stop you. However, you don’t want to take too long to reach this location. The storm surrounding the area will slowly close in, and multiple Skeletons will begin spawning in, chasing you. The faster you reach the rift, the better.

Upon entering the rift, Lord Arthur will be inside a pit with a Pit Deadite. It’s a one-on-one duel, and you can make short work of it using his sword. After defeating the Pit Deadite, Evil Ash will appear, and he will be the final obstacle in front of you before you can complete the mission. Once you reach the end of the mission, you’ll also unlock Lord Arthur to use in multiplayer games.